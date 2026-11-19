KOLKATA: The West Bengal BJP government plans to issue citizenship certificates under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to around three lakh applicants by December 31, 2026.

Sources in the state secretariat, Nabanna, said the government aims to complete the certificate-issuing process by the end of the year. The state home department has reportedly asked district administrations to expedite the verification of CAA applications to meet the target.

According to sources requesting anonymity, around 2,89,950 applications seeking Indian citizenship have been submitted to the state administration. Of these, 2,61,680 applicants are yet to receive citizenship certificates, while more than 27,000 have already been granted citizenship under the CAA. North 24 Parganas and Nadia have recorded the highest number of applications in the state.

The state government has engaged 12 IAS officers to complete the process of issuing three lakh citizenship certificates by December 31.

On August 19, the Union Home Ministry, through a notification, empowered district magistrates of eight districts along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal to issue citizenship certificates.

After becoming Chief Minister of the first BJP government in Bengal, Suvendu visited Matua Thakurbari in Thakurnagar, Bongaon, in North 24 Parganas district, on November 1. He assured the community that his government would provide citizenship under the CAA to 2.5 lakh applicants by December 31.

Besides assuring the Matuas of citizenship under the CAA, the Chief Minister also announced several development packages for the community.

Addressing the International Matua Gosai Convention 2026 at Thakurnagar, a traditional stronghold of the Matuas, he credited the community's support for the BJP's formation of the government in the state.

The Matuas influence the electoral fortunes of political parties in several parts of North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Jalpaiguri districts. The BJP has made significant organisational gains in Matua-dominated areas since 2019, when it won a record 19 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

“Only 25,000 people have received citizenship under CAA in West Bengal so far… We will expedite the hearing and provide citizenship to 2.5 lakh petitioners by December 31,” he said.

Launching attacks on former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her erstwhile Trinamool Congress government, Suvendu said the chief ministers of other states had implemented the CAA and eligible applicants had received citizenship, while Banerjee had opposed the law.