KOLKATA: BJP national general secretary and central observer Sunil Bansal on Friday warned party MLAs and leaders in West Bengal against violating organisational discipline, cautioning that even ministers would not be spared disciplinary action if they were found breaching the party’s ideology and norms, according to party sources.

Bansal, along with state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, reportedly expressed displeasure over complaints concerning the conduct, lifestyles and assets of some newly elected legislators and leaders following the party’s formation of its first government in West Bengal.

“Don’t do anything that will force the party to take disciplinary step against you. The party won’t also hesitate to clip even a minister if he or she is found grossly violating party’s discipline and ideology,” Bansal reportedly told leaders at a meeting in Kolkata.

He also took exception to some MLAs skipping party and organisational programmes in districts and urban areas and sending representatives in their place.

Raising questions, Bansal reportedly said, “You are so busy that you could not attend meetings of the party and its organisations. Don’t send your representatives if you are unwilling to attend.”

The central observer also asked district-level leaders to take action against erring party functionaries, irrespective of their positions, if they failed to adhere to organisational discipline, ideology and regular participation in party programmes.

State BJP leaders also raised concerns over ministers making what they described as unnecessary statements to the media on various issues. Bansal reportedly urged Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to designate a minister to communicate the state government's official position on different issues to the media.

The meeting was convened to discuss preparations for the nationwide ‘Seva Doot’ programme, scheduled to run from December 1 to 25, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Under the programme, BJP leaders and workers across states and Union Territories will visit assembly constituencies, reach out to residents, assess their grievances, help resolve their problems and check whether eligible beneficiaries are receiving benefits under various government schemes.

State BJP leaders, including Samik Bhattacharya, Amitava Chakraborty and zonal heads, attended the meeting at the party’s Kolkata office.