The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office on Friday postponed the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the Photo Electoral Roll, 2027, which was scheduled to begin on November 23, citing “unavoidable circumstances”.

In a statement, the CEO's office said the revision exercise had been deferred and that a revised schedule would be announced later.

“The upcoming programme of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll, which was scheduled from 23rd November, 2026 onwards, is hereby postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances,” the statement said.

The office did not specify the reasons behind the postponement or indicate when the exercise would now begin.

The exercise was part of the Election Commission's annual electoral roll revision ahead of the January 1, 2027 qualifying date. It was intended to facilitate the enrolment of first-time voters, particularly those turning 18 by January 1, 2027, along with corrections to existing entries and the removal of duplicate names and those of deceased or permanently shifted electors

Under the schedule announced earlier, the draft electoral rolls were to be published on November 23, with voters allowed to file claims and objections until December 22. The disposal of applications was scheduled to be completed by January 8, 2027, followed by publication of the final electoral rolls on January 16.

(With inputs from PTI)