KOLKATA: Every citizen has the right to choose his or her life partner under the Constitution, observed the Calcutta High Court as it directed the police to provide protection to a couple who sloemnised an interfaith marriage.

The court's observation came after the woman informed the court through an affidavit that she and her partner had been living together as husband and wife and were willing to continue their conjugal life.

The affidavit was submitted in compliance with an earlier order of the court. It stated that the couple had solemnised their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on August 16, 2026, and wished to live together without interference.

While passing the order on Thursday, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya emphasised that the right to choose a life partner was an individual constitutional right that could not be interfered with.

"As per Part III of the Constitution of India, every citizen of the country has individual right to choose his or her life partner and that ought not to be tinkered with in any manner whatsoever," the court observed.

The court further noted that the couple, having solemnised their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, were entitled to lead their conjugal life peacefully.

Accordingly, Justice Bhattacharyya directed the Inspector-in-Charge of Sankrail police station in Howrah district to extend necessary protection to the petitioner, should the need arise, to ensure that the couple could live together without disturbance.

Appearing for the West Bengal government, the state counsel submitted that the police could now close the missing diary lodged by the woman's mother.

(With inputs from PTI)