KOLKATA: BJP MLA Rekha Patra from West Bengal’s Hingalganj constituency in North 24 Parganas is critically ill and undergoing treatment at a premier private hospital in Kolkata showing symptoms of poisoning.
Patra, who had led the Sandeshkhali movement in the Sundarbans area in the district around three years ago against the alleged atrocities sponsored by the then ruling party Trinamool Congress in the state, suddenly fell ill at her Hingalganj residence on Saturday night.
She was initially taken to a local hospital before being shifted to the state-run Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital after her condition deteriorated. She was undergoing treatment in the critical care unit (CCU) at the hospital. But no improvement in her health was observed even after four hours’ medical treatment at the Basirhat hospital.
She was subsequently shifted to the private hospital near the city's Eastern Metropolitan Bypass. According to media reports, she was being treated in the intensive treatment unit and had been placed on life-saving ventilator support.
The effects of poisoning had reportedly been detected in her body. Health minister Dr Shardwata Mukherjee visited the hospital on Sunday morning to enquire about her condition. The circumstances in which the alleged poisoning occurred still remain unclear.
Neither the exact cause of her sudden illness nor how the substance entered her body has been established. She became a prominent face of the protests on behalf of the BJP against Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and other party functionaries in Sandeshkhali.
The saffron party leadership nominated her from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in the district in the 2024 general election, but she lost the contest. The party fielded her later from Hingalganj seat in the 2026 Assembly elections and from where she became an MLA for the first time.
Recently, she outburst against a section of the BJP leadership, accusing it of not inviting her to different programmes organised by her party.