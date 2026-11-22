KOLKATA: BJP MLA Rekha Patra from West Bengal’s Hingalganj constituency in North 24 Parganas is critically ill and undergoing treatment at a premier private hospital in Kolkata showing symptoms of poisoning.

Patra, who had led the Sandeshkhali movement in the Sundarbans area in the district around three years ago against the alleged atrocities sponsored by the then ruling party Trinamool Congress in the state, suddenly fell ill at her Hingalganj residence on Saturday night.

She was initially taken to a local hospital before being shifted to the state-run Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital after her condition deteriorated. She was undergoing treatment in the critical care unit (CCU) at the hospital. But no improvement in her health was observed even after four hours’ medical treatment at the Basirhat hospital.

She was subsequently shifted to the private hospital near the city's Eastern Metropolitan Bypass. According to media reports, she was being treated in the intensive treatment unit and had been placed on life-saving ventilator support.