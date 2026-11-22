KOLKATA: CPI-M general secretary M A Baby on Sunday said the party’s West Bengal leadership would decide whether to forge electoral alliances with the Congress or the Trinamool Congress ahead of the municipal elections, including those in Kolkata and Howrah, after assessing the political situation in the state in consultation with the party’s central leadership.
Speaking to reporters after addressing a symposium on imperialism and democracy organised jointly by the Sitaram Yechury Foundation and the Jyoti Basu Centre for Social Studies and Research at the Pramod Dasgupta Memorial Trust Auditorium on Sunday evening, Baby said the party’s alliance strategy would vary from state to state.
“It depends on the state leadership to decide whether an electoral alliance could be made after considering situation in the concerned state. But the situation is not the same in all states across the country,” he said.
Baby said the INDIA bloc was a broad platform of opposition parties working together to counter the BJP, but electoral arrangements in individual states would depend on local political circumstances.
“To remove the fascistic RSS-controlled BJP from rule in Delhi and every state we develop INDIA block, which is a broad platform. There all the parties are cooperating. In different states, different situation is there. In state election and state politics, what should be our approach the state leadership would discuss. At all India level we would continue to perform,” he said.
Asked specifically about the possibility of an electoral alliance with the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Baby cited the contrasting political arrangements in Kerala, where the Congress-led UDF and CPI-M-led LDF contest against each other, despite their cooperation at the national level.
“All that individually speaking Kerala, Congress-led UDF, and CPI-M-led LDF, we are fighting. But in the all India level, we are cooperating. We will see what is good for India, this is our primary concern. What is the code for Bengal? Leaders in Bengal will discuss and they will take a decision with the help of all-India leadership,” he said.
Baby attacks BJP over proposed renaming of Lenin Sarani
Baby also criticised the BJP over the proposed renaming of Lenin Sarani, a busy thoroughfare in central Kolkata connecting Esplanade, accusing the party of pursuing divisive politics and surrendering to US imperialism.
Addressing a panel discussion on the dangers of imperialism to democracy, he said the proposed renaming reflected the BJP’s politics of division.
“After coming to power in West Bengal, the BJP government has initiated the move to rename the Lenin Sarani in Kolkata and it shows how the party is playing the politics of divisions across the country and surrenders before the US imperialism,” he said.
The symposium featured speeches by former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Left-leaning economist Prabhat Patnaik, academician Malini Bhattacharya, historian and novelist Mukul Kesavan, and Cuban Ambassador to India Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera.
A session on Gen-Z, featuring SFI leaders Aishe Ghosh, Dipsita Dhar and Sakhi Bandhu, was also held ahead of the symposium. Seema Chishti, wife of Sitaram Yechury and a noted journalist, attended the programme.
Symposium venue cancellation raises concerns over Kolkata’s free-speech reputation
The symposium, originally scheduled to be held at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC), under the Union Ministry of Culture, was shifted to the Pramod Dasgupta Memorial Trust Auditorium on AJC Bose Road, near Pratt Memorial School, after the EZCC authorities declined to provide space for the programme.
The cancellation of the booking at the last moment has raised questions over Kolkata’s reputation as a hub of free speech amid a series of alleged cancellations of events at prominent venues.
“We are surprised that the EZCC cancelled our booking with days to go. We weren’t given any reason,” a foundation member said, adding that the foundation had intended to organise a discussion emphasising democratic values in a city close to Sitaram Yechury’s heart.
The foundation said it was surprised by the cancellation, noting that while Yechury was a politician, the objective of the event was to promote discussion on democratic values.