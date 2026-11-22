KOLKATA: CPI-M general secretary M A Baby on Sunday said the party’s West Bengal leadership would decide whether to forge electoral alliances with the Congress or the Trinamool Congress ahead of the municipal elections, including those in Kolkata and Howrah, after assessing the political situation in the state in consultation with the party’s central leadership.

Speaking to reporters after addressing a symposium on imperialism and democracy organised jointly by the Sitaram Yechury Foundation and the Jyoti Basu Centre for Social Studies and Research at the Pramod Dasgupta Memorial Trust Auditorium on Sunday evening, Baby said the party’s alliance strategy would vary from state to state.

“It depends on the state leadership to decide whether an electoral alliance could be made after considering situation in the concerned state. But the situation is not the same in all states across the country,” he said.

Baby said the INDIA bloc was a broad platform of opposition parties working together to counter the BJP, but electoral arrangements in individual states would depend on local political circumstances.

“To remove the fascistic RSS-controlled BJP from rule in Delhi and every state we develop INDIA block, which is a broad platform. There all the parties are cooperating. In different states, different situation is there. In state election and state politics, what should be our approach the state leadership would discuss. At all India level we would continue to perform,” he said.

Asked specifically about the possibility of an electoral alliance with the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Baby cited the contrasting political arrangements in Kerala, where the Congress-led UDF and CPI-M-led LDF contest against each other, despite their cooperation at the national level.

“All that individually speaking Kerala, Congress-led UDF, and CPI-M-led LDF, we are fighting. But in the all India level, we are cooperating. We will see what is good for India, this is our primary concern. What is the code for Bengal? Leaders in Bengal will discuss and they will take a decision with the help of all-India leadership,” he said.