The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has lodged a police complaint alleging that the breakaway Democratic TMC, with the help of police personnel, fabricated affidavits to strengthen its claim over the party's name and election symbol before the Election Commission, PTI reported.
Mamata TMC treasurer and former MP Subhasish Chakraborty filed the complaint at Kalighat police station in Kolkata on November 20, naming Democratic TMC chairman Arup Roy and Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, according to PTI.
Several personnel of the Nanoor police station in Birbhum district have also been named in the complaint, the report said.
The complaint comes amid a dispute over the party's leadership and identity following its split after the TMC lost the Assembly elections to the BJP earlier this year.
The breakaway faction, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, has claimed to be the genuine TMC, asserting that former chief minister Mamata Banerjee is no longer the party chairperson and that Howrah Madhya MLA Arup Roy holds the post.
The dispute is pending before the Election Commission, with both factions submitting affidavits from party workers and elected representatives to establish their support, according to the report.
In his complaint, Chakraborty alleged that evidence in his possession pointed to an organised effort to prepare fake affidavits for the breakaway faction using the police machinery.
He alleged that the exercise took place between October 23 and 27, when personnel and civic volunteers of the Nanoor police station collected details of people from electoral rolls of nearby villages and filled them into pre-prepared affidavit formats, PTI reported.
According to the complaint, the affidavits were prepared in the names of people who had neither appeared before those drafting them nor authorised anyone to sign on their behalf. Their signatures were allegedly forged.
The complainant further alleged that the affidavits stated that the individuals concerned had nominated Roy as the leader of the All India Trinamool Congress and did not accept Mamata Banerjee as the party's leader.
Chakraborty alleged that the exercise was aimed at creating an artificial record of support for the breakaway faction in the proceedings before the Election Commission. He also said he was willing to provide evidence and documents to the police, PTI reported.
Responses from the accused leaders and police were not immediately available, according to the report.
CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty called for a proper investigation into the allegations.