The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has lodged a police complaint alleging that the breakaway Democratic TMC, with the help of police personnel, fabricated affidavits to strengthen its claim over the party's name and election symbol before the Election Commission, PTI reported.

Mamata TMC treasurer and former MP Subhasish Chakraborty filed the complaint at Kalighat police station in Kolkata on November 20, naming Democratic TMC chairman Arup Roy and Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, according to PTI.

Several personnel of the Nanoor police station in Birbhum district have also been named in the complaint, the report said.

The complaint comes amid a dispute over the party's leadership and identity following its split after the TMC lost the Assembly elections to the BJP earlier this year.

The breakaway faction, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, has claimed to be the genuine TMC, asserting that former chief minister Mamata Banerjee is no longer the party chairperson and that Howrah Madhya MLA Arup Roy holds the post.

The dispute is pending before the Election Commission, with both factions submitting affidavits from party workers and elected representatives to establish their support, according to the report.