KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said he would speak to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday over reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, expressing concern that the unrest in the neighbouring country could have repercussions in West Bengal.

Expressing concern over reports of attacks and killings of members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh, Adhikari said the situation was alarming and that people in West Bengal were anxious about the safety of their relatives across the border.

“Bangladesh is a neighbouring country. What is happening there is very shocking and I am concerned with violence reported in different parts of the country. I will try to talk to Jaishankarji tomorrow. I don’t know whether any Chief Minister of a state can make any statement on the issue as per the foreign policy. Many relatives of people of West Bengal are there in Bangladesh and they (people of Bengal) are anxious about it,” Adhikari told reporters at a press conference in Kolkata on Sunday evening.

He said state governments could not directly intervene in matters concerning foreign affairs and had to act in accordance with the protocols laid down by the Ministry of External Affairs.

“No state government can intervene directly into issues related to foreign affairs. It can act as per rules and protocols of the external affairs ministry,” he said, adding that he too had certain limitations as the administrative head of a state.

Adhikari said people in other bordering states, including Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya, were also concerned about the developments in Bangladesh, as many had relatives in the neighbouring country.

He claimed that relatives of nearly two crore people lived in Bangladesh, making the situation a matter of concern for a large number of families across the border.

Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya also expressed concern over the violence, calling for protests against attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh.

“Our brothers are bleeding there in Bangladesh. Being a Hindu Bengali, I am urging people to hit the road in protest against the attack on religious minorities in the country,” he said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, around 30 houses were set ablaze in a village in Bangladesh’s Narail district after properties linked to Awami League leaders and activists came under attack amid widespread political violence, local media reported.