The Calcutta High Court on Monday extended interim protection from coercive action to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in six criminal cases registered against him at various police stations in West Bengal.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya extended the protection till February 26, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, while hearing two separate petitions filed by the Diamond Harbour MP.

The court noted that investigations in all six cases were still underway and there had been no change in circumstances warranting denial of the extension.

In one petition, Banerjee sought an extension of the protection granted on August 25 in three cases registered at Bhowanipore, Bishnupur and Kalitala police stations.

Opposing the plea, Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharya, appearing for the state, informed the court that the state had moved the Supreme Court challenging the August 25 order and that its special leave petition (SLP) was pending.

Banerjee's counsel Gopal Sankaranarayan, however, submitted that the SLP was a defective appeal and sought continuation of the interim protection.

In the second petition, Banerjee sought an extension of the protection granted on September 7 in three other cases registered at Rabindranagar and Bishnupur police stations in South 24 Parganas district.

The state, represented by Additional Advocate General Rajdeep Majumdar, opposed the plea and submitted details of the investigation in two of the cases.

Noting that investigations in the three cases were continuing, the court extended the interim protection till February 26, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

(With inputs from PTI)