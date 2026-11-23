TMC MLA Sabina Yeasmin and her husband appeared before the NIA in Kolkata on Monday as part of the probe into alleged attacks on judicial magistrates during the SIR exercise in West Bengal's Malda district.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been probing the alleged attacks on judicial officers and a judge's vehicle during violence in the Kaliachak and Mothabari areas on April 1. Demonstrators had blocked National Highway 12 at Kaliachak to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Yeasmin, along with her husband Mehebub Alam, appeared before NIA officials at the agency's New Town office and claimed that they had no knowledge of the alleged attacks and violence on April 1 and that they were not present at the site.

"This is a politically motivated move," she told reporters before entering the NIA office.