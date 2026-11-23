KOLKATA: West Bengal will be renamed “Paschim Banga” in all government and administrative documents, ending the state's longstanding identity as West Bengal.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the decision after a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Monday afternoon. The cabinet has approved the move. The BJP-led Bengal government will table a resolution in the Legislative Assembly on December 9 to rename the state as “Paschim Banga”. Once cleared by the Assembly, the proposal will be sent to the Centre and Parliament before the new name can take effect.

The chief minister said the resolution would be introduced during the Assembly's winter session, which will run for 11 days from December 4 to 14. The new name would be spelt “Paschim Banga” in English, he added.

The proposed name change comes after the previous Trinamool Congress government, led by Mamata Banerjee, unanimously passed a resolution in the Assembly in 2018 to rename the state “Bangla”. The Left government had also initiated a proposal to rename West Bengal.

However, the initiatives taken by the previous Left and Trinamool Congress governments failed to get clearance from the Centre. Both the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh and the BJP-led NDA government under Narendra Modi did not give the green light to the earlier proposals.

In 2019, the then Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal suffered a setback after the Centre rejected its demand to rename the state Bangla. The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre said a constitutional amendment was required to change a state's name.