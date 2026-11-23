KOLKATA: West Bengal will be renamed “Paschim Banga” in all government and administrative documents, ending the state's longstanding identity as West Bengal.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the decision after a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Monday afternoon. The cabinet has approved the move. The BJP-led Bengal government will table a resolution in the Legislative Assembly on December 9 to rename the state as “Paschim Banga”. Once cleared by the Assembly, the proposal will be sent to the Centre and Parliament before the new name can take effect.
The chief minister said the resolution would be introduced during the Assembly's winter session, which will run for 11 days from December 4 to 14. The new name would be spelt “Paschim Banga” in English, he added.
The proposed name change comes after the previous Trinamool Congress government, led by Mamata Banerjee, unanimously passed a resolution in the Assembly in 2018 to rename the state “Bangla”. The Left government had also initiated a proposal to rename West Bengal.
However, the initiatives taken by the previous Left and Trinamool Congress governments failed to get clearance from the Centre. Both the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh and the BJP-led NDA government under Narendra Modi did not give the green light to the earlier proposals.
In 2019, the then Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal suffered a setback after the Centre rejected its demand to rename the state Bangla. The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre said a constitutional amendment was required to change a state's name.
Political observers felt that this time, the proposal to rename the state might not be put on hold because of the 'double engine' governments run by the BJP at the Centre and in the state.
According to sources in the state secretariat, the state government is set to introduce eight bills in the forthcoming winter session of the Assembly.
Suvendu said the eight bills cleared by the cabinet on Monday would be tabled in the Assembly before being sent to Governor RN Ravi.
One of the bills will allow shopkeepers across the state to keep their outlets open for 24 hours if they wish.
The chief minister also said the government would not allow indiscriminate cow slaughter across the state and announced plans to bring a bill to strengthen existing legal provisions against the practice.
"I will not allow Gau Mata to be slaughtered in the state. You may interpret our cabinet decision at your will," Suvendu said.
He was referring to the state cabinet's decision to announce financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh annually to 'gaushalas' for the upkeep of sick and aged cows, as part of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, a central scheme to develop and conserve indigenous bovine breeds, upgrade their genetics and boost milk production.
Empowered by an existing law regulating animal slaughter, the government is taking firm steps to stop clandestine slaughter, he said, citing the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, and underscoring its strict enforcement while referring to a Calcutta High Court judgment on the matter.
"I will not allow such things to happen here in the state. If they are doing it secretly, send me the details. I will put an end to it. I have the cattle Act of 1950 and a Calcutta High Court judgment to strictly enforce the law," Suvendu said, referring to multiple instances where offenders have been prosecuted in the past six months.
When asked whether the move meant slaughter would also be prohibited in slaughterhouses, he clarified that the government was targeting illegal slaughter and not those carried out under the law.