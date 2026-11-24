A portrait of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, installed at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters on Tuesday, triggered a political controversy, with former councillors of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction announcing plans to lodge a formal protest.

The portrait was put up on the second floor of the KMC Councillors' Club, alongside those of seven other prominent historical figures, including Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rana Pratap and Rani Lakshmibai.

The development comes amid efforts by the BJP government in West Bengal to highlight the legacy of Mookerjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, and other personalities associated with its ideological tradition.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had earlier announced that Mookerjee's portrait would be installed at the KMC headquarters as part of a broader initiative to display portraits of eminent personalities, including Rani Lakshmibai.

However, Savarkar's inclusion in the gallery has raised questions in the state's opposition camp, with TMC councillors alleging that he had no significant association with either the civic body or West Bengal.

“I have remained a KMC councillor since 2005 and have seen portraits of Bengal’s prominent freedom fighters and cultural icons – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das and Rabindranath Tagore – hung on the walls of the historic KMC edifice. I do not know what a controversial figure like Savarkar has anything to do with Bengal that warrants his picture inside the civic body premises,” said Baishwanar Chatterjee, a former civic body councillor owing allegiance to the Mamata Banerjee faction of the TMC.

He asserted that Savarkar had faced allegations of “submitting personal undertakings to the former British government to secure his release from jail”, and had often been branded a betrayer of the people of India.

“Wouldn’t his picture beside Bengal’s freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country look odd?” Chatterjee added.