A portrait of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, installed at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters on Tuesday, triggered a political controversy, with former councillors of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction announcing plans to lodge a formal protest.
The portrait was put up on the second floor of the KMC Councillors' Club, alongside those of seven other prominent historical figures, including Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rana Pratap and Rani Lakshmibai.
The development comes amid efforts by the BJP government in West Bengal to highlight the legacy of Mookerjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, and other personalities associated with its ideological tradition.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had earlier announced that Mookerjee's portrait would be installed at the KMC headquarters as part of a broader initiative to display portraits of eminent personalities, including Rani Lakshmibai.
However, Savarkar's inclusion in the gallery has raised questions in the state's opposition camp, with TMC councillors alleging that he had no significant association with either the civic body or West Bengal.
“I have remained a KMC councillor since 2005 and have seen portraits of Bengal’s prominent freedom fighters and cultural icons – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das and Rabindranath Tagore – hung on the walls of the historic KMC edifice. I do not know what a controversial figure like Savarkar has anything to do with Bengal that warrants his picture inside the civic body premises,” said Baishwanar Chatterjee, a former civic body councillor owing allegiance to the Mamata Banerjee faction of the TMC.
He asserted that Savarkar had faced allegations of “submitting personal undertakings to the former British government to secure his release from jail”, and had often been branded a betrayer of the people of India.
“Wouldn’t his picture beside Bengal’s freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country look odd?” Chatterjee added.
The portraits were installed on Tuesday, when the KMC remained closed on account of ‘Raas Purnima’. Savarkar's portrait was placed near those of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and BR Ambedkar, in a section of the building that houses councillors' offices and is also used for press conferences.
While supporting the installation of Mookerjee's portrait, Chatterjee said the former vice-chancellor of Calcutta University had a direct association with education and Bengal's public life.
The BJP government in the state dissolved the KMC board on June 8 after Mayor Firhad Hakim resigned three days earlier and failed to appoint a successor within the stipulated period.
Municipal Commissioner Smita Pandey was appointed administrator as an interim arrangement under the provisions of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980. The powers and responsibilities of the mayor, mayor-in-council and other civic committees were vested in her.
Adhikari had announced that civic polls would be held by December, with elected representatives expected to take over thereafter. However, the move remains legally challenged and is under adjudication before both the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court.
Chatterjee also criticised Pandey for including Savarkar's portrait in the gallery. “She (Pandey) must have done it to please her political bosses in the state’s power corridors and ensure her promotion. We will discuss the matter amongst us and decide how to build a protest against this,” Chatterjee said.
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described the development as an attempt to ‘Savarkarise’ the state's legacy.
“Those celebrating Savarkar cannot be patriots. The Centre has already begun renaming vital installations in this direction, like changing the name of a port in Kolkata, which was previously named after Netaji Subhas Bose, to being called the Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port,” Chowdhury said.
Rejecting the allegations, former councillor and BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh called the opposition's stance “an unfortunate move to reap political benefits by creating unnecessary controversy”.
“Savarkar is directly connected to our country’s freedom struggle, whether you like him or not. The current leaders in opposition won’t be able to spend those many months in prison as the number of years the revolutionary leader had spent in the Andaman Cellular Jail,” he said.
“I ask those who had named roads, built statues and memorials after Ho-chi Minh, Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin; what connections do these figures, great as they are in their own rights, have with India?” he said.
Savarkar has remained a polarising figure in Indian politics. While the BJP and its ideological allies regard him as a prominent freedom fighter and advocate of Hindutva, critics have questioned his role in the freedom movement, particularly his mercy petitions to the British colonial authorities.
His portrait's installation at the KMC headquarters is likely to intensify the debate over the selection and visibility of historical figures in public institutions, as the new BJP government seeks to reshape West Bengal's political and cultural narrative, observers say.
The controversy comes ahead of the proposed civic body elections, with the KMC increasingly emerging as a site of political contest between the BJP and the opposition, particularly the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction.
(With inputs from PTI)