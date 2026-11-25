KOLKATA: An accused in a cyber fraud case allegedly fired at a police team during a raid to arrest him in the Heerapur area of Asansol in West Bengal on Wednesday and fled, prompting a joint search operation. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The accused, identified as Pratap Das, allegedly opened fire at personnel from Asansol South police station when they attempted to arrest him at Ismail in the Heerapur area of the industrial town, police sources said.

Personnel from Asansol North, Asansol South and Heerapur police stations have launched a joint operation to trace and arrest him.

The incident comes amid a series of police encounters in the state. It is the second recent incident in which an accused allegedly fired at police personnel in Birbhum district. In the earlier incident, the accused was arrested and later shot dead in an encounter with police in the Nanoor area.

On November 15, Ratan Sheikh, an accused in a case of allegedly firing at a police constable, was killed in a police encounter within hours of his arrest in Birbhum district. This was the second death in a police encounter within a week, following the November 9 incident in which an accused in an alleged rape and murder case involving a minor girl was shot dead by police in Uttar Dinajpur district.

Ratan, a resident of Saonta village in the Nanoor area of Birbhum, was arrested from Nababhat in Purba Bardhaman district. He was accused of firing at police constable Biswajit Das when the latter, along with other personnel, conducted a raid at Laikbazar in Shantiniketan to arrest him.

Das sustained a bullet injury to his left leg and was initially admitted to Burdwan Medical College Hospital before being shifted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met the injured constable at the hospital on Saturday and assured that action would be taken against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Police have also right to live like others. Rifles, revolvers and bullets are given to police not only for carrying these arms in their pockets. These arms will be used at the right moment," Suvendu had said after meeting the injured constable.