West Bengal Transport Minister Arjun Singh on Wednesday triggered a controversy by claiming that Bangladesh would be "taken over" by December 16 to avenge the killings of Hindus in the neighbouring country.

The date is significant for Bangladesh as it marks Victory Day (Bijoy Dibosh), commemorating the surrender of Pakistani forces in the 1971 Liberation War and the country's emergence as an independent nation.

"By December 16, we will take over Bangladesh. Enough is enough. There is no excuse for Bangladesh any more. The way Hindus have been killed in Bangladesh, we will definitely avenge that; there is no doubt about it," Singh, the senior BJP leader, told reporters in Bhatpara.

His remarks came a day after deposed Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina announced her intention to return to Dhaka on December 16, nearly 16 months after fleeing the country following a student-led uprising that ended her 15-year rule.

Hasina's spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali said on Tuesday that the former prime minister, 79, had chosen the occasion for her proposed return from India and had requested the Bangladesh government to arrange her air travel from New Delhi on the national carrier.

The announcement has triggered strong reactions in Dhaka, with the Bangladesh government asserting that Hasina would be brought back "in handcuffs" and dealt with under the same laws applicable to other convicted fugitives living abroad.

Hasina's spokesperson said she had sought the necessary travel documents from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi through communications sent by her lawyer on November 9 and 19.

Her proposed return also faces significant legal hurdles, with a Bangladeshi court having sentenced her to death in absentia.

(With inputs from PTI)