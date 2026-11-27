KOLKATA: Congress candidate Milan Pradhan, who contested the Nandigram Assembly bypoll, surrendered before a Haldia court in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district on Friday in compliance with a Calcutta High Court direction. The court remanded him to judicial custody till December 11.

Before surrendering, Pradhan claimed that he had been framed in criminal cases registered 19 years ago during the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram.

The high court had on November 27 directed Pradhan to surrender before the lower court by the same day. He had been granted interim bail in September to contest the Nandigram bypoll as a Congress candidate.

Pradhan was arrested on September 18 in connection with six pending criminal cases, four registered at Nandigram police station and two at neighbouring Khejuri police station. He remained in judicial custody until the high court granted him interim bail on September 29.

While granting relief, the high court had directed him to surrender before the jurisdictional magistrate on October 21. However, instead of surrendering, Pradhan approached the high court seeking confirmation of his interim bail. His plea was dismissed.

The high court observed that interim bail had been granted specifically to enable him to contest the election, as he had been arrested after filing his nomination, and that he was required to surrender after the bypoll.

The Nandigram bypoll was held on October 6, and votes were counted on October 9.

The six criminal cases against Pradhan include charges under various provisions relating to murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act. They were registered in 2007 during the anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur district.

(With inputs from PTI)