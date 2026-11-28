KOLKATA: Shatabdi Roy, one of the 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs who have joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), on Saturday met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the Public Works Department's tent in Kolkata, ahead of the Delimitation Bill scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The meeting between the chief minister and the five-time MP from Birbhum is significant as the BJP-led government at the Centre seeks the full support of its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners for the proposed legislation.

Speaking to the media, Shatabdi said, “Nothing related to politics was discussed in the meeting with the Chief Minister today. The meeting was totally personal and I won’t comment anything about it further.”

“I would support Modiji,” she said.

After the meeting, Suvendu said, “The MP met me to discuss something related development works in her constituency.”

“I asked her in whose favour you will vote; she said I will vote in favour of women's empowerment,” Suvendu told reporters.

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has claimed that women's empowerment will be strengthened once the Delimitation Bill is passed.

Twenty of the Trinamool Congress's 28 Lok Sabha MPs quit the party and joined the NCPI in June, after the party suffered a humiliating defeat to the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections in April.

The 20 MPs, including Shatabdi, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Mala Roy, Sayani Ghosh, Sudip Banerjee and Partha Bhowmick, joined the NCPI to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Shatabdi said she would travel to Delhi on Sunday, a day before the parliamentary session begins on Monday.