KOLKATA: Police complaints were lodged against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee alleging that he showed fake video clips claiming preparation of forged affidavits at the state's police stations in favour of rival faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

A case was registered in Kalna police station in Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday, and another complaint was filed with the Kolkata Police on Sunday.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, while addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday, shared videos purportedly showing affidavits being prepared, and claimed that these were done at police stations.

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha state president Chandrachur Goswami said he lodged a complaint with the cyber police station at Kolkata Police's headquarters Lalbazar alleging that the Diamond Harbour MP used AI-generated fake videos to portray the police administration in a misleading manner and sought registration of an FIR against Abhishek Banerjee.

The complaint with the Kolkata Police comes a day after a case was registered on a complaint on the same issue at Kalna police station in Purba Bardhaman district.

"A complaint has been received at Kalna police station, Purba Bardhaman, alleging that certain fabricated and fake video clips were shown at a press conference by Shri Abhishek Banerjee, MP, in which some police personnel of West Bengal Police were allegedly implicated in the preparation of forged affidavits to benefit a particular party," the state police force said in a social media post on Saturday.

"The complaint further alleges that the videos were intended to deliberately malign the image of West Bengal Police by falsely portraying involvement of its personnel," it said.

A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint, and a thorough investigation is being launched forthwith by the State Cyber Crime Wing, the West Bengal Police added.

Goswami, in his police complaint, alleged that Banerjee had used "AI-generated, false and manipulated video content" during the press conference in the national capital.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC alleged on Saturday that the affidavits submitted to the Election Commission by the rival faction led by Arup Roy and Ritabrata Banerjee to stake claim over the party were forged in West Bengal's police stations, and urged the court to take suo motu cognisance.

The party alleged that the affidavits and documents had been submitted directly to the Election Commission and that they had not been served a copy.

Abhishek Banerjee claimed that people in whose names the affidavits had been filed were not even aware of the existence of these documents, and that the signatures, including those of the notaries, were forged.