Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has urged Speaker Om Birla not to allow 20 MPs who have claimed to merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) to vote during the upcoming Parliament sittings, arguing that disqualification proceedings against them are still pending.

In a letter to Birla dated November 28, Banerjee said the MPs, who were elected on TMC tickets, should not be permitted to participate in voting during the special session until a final decision is taken on the disqualification petitions filed against them.

"The 20 Members concerned should not be permitted to participate in the voting during the Special Session, as their disqualification proceedings remain pending and no final determination has been made," he said.

Banerjee also sought an urgent review of the separate seating arrangements provided to the 20 MPs, who have claimed to have merged with the NCPI.

He said disqualification petitions against all 20 MPs were submitted on June 19 under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and the Members of Lok Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985, but remain undecided.

The TMC leader cautioned that allowing the MPs to vote before the petitions are disposed of could affect the outcome of the proposed Constitution amendment Bill, which requires a two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

He also pointed out that the Lok Sabha's official website continues to show the TMC's strength as 28, including the 20 MPs who have purportedly merged with the NCPI.

Citing the Tenth Schedule, Banerjee argued that an elected member is deemed to belong to the political party that fielded them as a candidate. He maintained that the 20 MPs were elected on TMC tickets and their subsequent claim to have joined another party must be examined within this constitutional framework.

He further contended that the exemption from disqualification under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule applies only when the original political party merges with another party. The TMC, he said, has not merged with the NCPI.

Banerjee had raised the issue at a press conference on Saturday, questioning the status of the 20 MPs and pointing out that parliamentary records continued to list them as TMC members.

The development comes a day after the TMC issued a three-line whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 4 and support the party's stand.

The government is scheduled to introduce three bills in the Lok Sabha on November 30: the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026; and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.

(With inputs from PTI)