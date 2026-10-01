Calcutta HC declines interim relief for prayers at Kolkata airport mosque

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday declined to grant interim permission for pilgrims to offer prayers at the Bankra mosque inside the premises of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, with airport authorities and the state citing security concerns. The matter will be heard again on October 7.

Justice Krishna Rao heard a petition filed by the Bankra mosque committee challenging restrictions on entry imposed by the airport authorities. The committee sought an interim order allowing devotees to resume prayers, but the hearing remained inconclusive due to paucity of time.

Senior advocate Kishore Dutta, appearing for the petitioners, argued that devotees had earlier been allowed to access the mosque after undergoing security screening. They were then transported by a CISF bus to the mosque during prayer hours.

Additional Solicitor General Dhiraj Trivedi, appearing for the authorities, opposed the plea on security grounds. The airport authorities submitted that the mosque was located within the operational area and close to the runway, and referred to previous instances of security breaches in which unauthorised persons were found on the airport apron.

Dutta argued that access could have been regulated through a systematic arrangement instead of abruptly suspending prayers at the mosque.

Restrictions on entry were imposed in July amid security concerns, while discussions on relocating the mosque have also taken place. The mosque is located around 165 metres from the airport's secondary runway and has been flagged by aviation authorities as an obstacle.