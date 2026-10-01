'Haven for anti-socials': TMC rebel Madan Mitra hints at quitting politics after 30 years

Rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra on Thursday expressed disillusionment with the state of politics, saying it had increasingly become a haven for anti-social elements and hinting that he was contemplating a gradual withdrawal from active politics.

Mitra, a politician for nearly three decades and now with the Ritabrata Banerjee faction of the TMC, said his "hatred for politics" is increasing every single day.

“Politics has become the last resort of people, though not everyone. It has become a dumping ground for anti-social elements,” Mitra said, voicing frustration over what he described as the growing degeneration of political life.

“I am personally taking a decision, or trying to take a decision, about how gradually I can withdraw from politics. Because with every passing day, nothing except my hatred for politics is increasing,” he said.

Mitra's remarks come days before the October 6 assembly bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar and amid a split within the TMC, with the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee challenging the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

Mitra, once counted among Banerjee's trusted lieutenants and one of the prominent faces of the TMC since its early years, joined the rebel camp earlier this year after resigning from organisational positions in the party. He, however, remained an MLA.

The Kamarhati legislator retained his seat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, in which the TMC suffered a major setback. His continued presence in the rebel camp has since added weight to the faction's challenge to the Mamata Banerjee-led organisation.

Earlier this month, Mitra had challenged Mamata to contest the Nandigram bypoll, promising not to field a candidate against her. This underlined how far his relationship with his former political mentor has changed.