Retired HC judge seeks relief from West Bengal SIR tribunal work, cites bad roads and long commute

KOLKATA: Retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Indrajit Chatterjee has sought to resign from a tribunal hearing appeals related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, citing the long daily commute between his Salt Lake residence and the tribunal centre in Joka, 27 km away.

Justice Indrajit Chatterjee has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court expressing his desire to resign from the tribunal.

Following a directive from the Supreme Court, the High Court had set up 19 appellate tribunals across the state to dispose of appeals involving around 27 lakh adjudicated voters. Justice Chatterjee presides over the tribunal dealing with Murshidabad district.

For as long as he has worked, he could hear only about 10 appeals a day. At this rate, it would take around 145 years to dispose of all the remaining 5.25 lakh cases if he worked 365 days a year.

Among the appeals Justice Chatterjee has adjudicated, 82.35 per cent were found to involve genuine voters.

According to media reports, he has decided 425 appeals so far. The names of 350 of these appellants have been restored to the electoral rolls, while the remaining 75 have been deleted.

In his letter, Justice Chatterjee has proposed that the Chief Justice set up a tribunal office close to his Salt Lake residence. He is also willing to perform his tribunal-related duties from home; otherwise, the letter reportedly states, it would not be possible for him to manage the responsibility assigned to him in the exercise.