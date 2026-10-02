Mamata claims BJP govt creating 'restive atmosphere' in West Bengal; blames CEC Gyanesh for TMC's poll defeat

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the state’s four-month-old BJP government of creating a “restive atmosphere” and blamed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for her party’s defeat in the Assembly polls held earlier this year.

Banerjee, who has repeatedly alleged that the Election Commission is partisan, also claimed that votes were “looted” in the Bihar, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. She further alleged that voters’ names were deliberately removed from the electoral rolls to ensure the TMC’s defeat in West Bengal.

"Names of about six lakh voters were deleted in the SIR in each of the constituencies where we won by a lakh votes in the 2021 elections. Over a period of one year before the 2026 election, Kumar and the masterminds engineered vote loot by illegally using software," she said at the launch of a new social media channel.

Terming CEC Kumar a 'daku' (dacoit), Banerjee demanded his immediate removal from the post.

At a joint press conference with INDIA bloc leaders on September 30 in New Delhi, she had repeatedly raised the issue of "vote theft" in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and West Bengal and expressed concerns over alleged electoral manipulation during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On Friday, she accused the BJP government in West Bengal of having created a "restive atmosphere in the state".

"In just four months of this government, people are suffering atrocities at the hands of the marauding gangs," the former chief minister alleged.

Alleging that the police have turned into conduits of the ruling dispensation, she said, "It's true that they have to listen to the ruling party to some extent, but there has to be a limit."