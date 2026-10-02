Tigress released into West Bengal's Buxa Tiger Reserve to revive tiger population

In a significant milestone for tiger conservation in India, a tigress has been

reintroduced to the Buxa Tiger Reserve in West Bengal, with the goal of

restoring a viable and self-sustaining tiger population.

The tigress was translocated from Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar after assessing relevant ecological, veterinary, and management parameters, all in accordance with established protocols.

Buxa Tiger Reserve was declared as such in 1983 and is part of a larger ecological landscape that connects to forests and protected areas in Bhutan and Assam.

However, over the decades, habitat degradation, fragmentation, changes in land use, and a decline in prey availability have adversely affected the tiger population.The science-based recovery efforts in Buxa have been ongoing.

The Tiger Augmentation and Recovery Project, initiated by the Government of West Bengal with support from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), has been collaboratively implemented since 2018.

The focus of this project has been on rebuilding the ecological foundations

essential for tiger recovery through habitat improvement, prey base augmentation, strengthening protection and monitoring, conducting scientific assessments, and building capacity. More than 800 have been released to supplement the prey base, and approximately 380 hectares of grassland have been restored or converted over the past eight years. Scientific monitoring has indicated a positive trend in prey abundance.