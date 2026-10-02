Trinamool Congress name, symbol erased from Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the name and symbol of the Trinamool Congress had been "erased" from the state, referring to the Election Commission allotting different names and symbols to the Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy factions for the October 6 assembly bypolls.

"The name and symbol of the Trinamool Congress have been erased from the state," he said while canvassing for BJP's Nandigram bypoll candidate Hasirani Rath, PTI reported.

The TMC ruled West Bengal for 15 years before the BJP came to power in the state in May.

"The main thief will also go to jail," Adhikari said, referring to the arrests of several accused in corruption cases in the state without naming anyone.

He urged voters to ensure through their votes that all rival candidates lost their deposits in the bypoll.

"After winning by 15,505 votes in Bhabanipur, I had said there will not be any existence of Mamata Banerjee's party," Adhikari said, referring to the assembly elections.

"The party of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will not see the 'two flowers and grass' symbol in the EVM, no matter how much they try," he said.