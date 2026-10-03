Brazil team skips Bengal CM’s dinner after delayed photo session

KOLKATA: The Brazil football team reportedly skipped a dinner hosted by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at a luxury hotel in Kolkata on Friday night, a day before its much-anticipated friendly against India at Salt Lake Stadium.

According to sources present at the dinner, the team had to wait for around 10 minutes during a photo session as several senior BJP leaders, state ministers, bureaucrats and others were busy taking photographs with the players. The delay reportedly led the Brazilian team to skip the dinner and a musical programme that was scheduled afterwards.

The dinner was hosted at the JW Marriott Hotel. Adhikari, who was scheduled to attend the photo session and dinner, did not reach the venue after learning about the development, sources said. He was in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur to attend campaign rallies for BJP candidate Hasirani Rath for the bypoll.

The incident later went viral on social media.

Dr Indranil Khan, Minister of State for Sports, and Kalyan Chaubey of the All India Football Federation, who were present at the dinner, were not available for comment when contacted by TNIE.