Brazil team skips Bengal CM’s dinner after delayed photo session

KOLKATA: The Brazil football team reportedly skipped a dinner hosted by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at a luxury hotel in Kolkata on Friday night, a day before its much-anticipated friendly against India at Salt Lake Stadium.
According to sources present at the dinner, the team had to wait for around 10 minutes during a photo session as several senior BJP leaders, state ministers, bureaucrats and others were busy taking photographs with the players. The delay reportedly led the Brazilian team to skip the dinner and a musical programme that was scheduled afterwards.
The dinner was hosted at the JW Marriott Hotel. Adhikari, who was scheduled to attend the photo session and dinner, did not reach the venue after learning about the development, sources said. He was in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur to attend campaign rallies for BJP candidate Hasirani Rath for the bypoll.
The incident later went viral on social media.
Dr Indranil Khan, Minister of State for Sports, and Kalyan Chaubey of the All India Football Federation, who were present at the dinner, were not available for comment when contacted by TNIE.
Meanwhile, security arrangements have been strengthened at Salt Lake Stadium ahead of Saturday evening’s India-Brazil friendly.
Around 2,000 police personnel and 400 civic volunteers have been deployed to manage the crowd and secure the stadium, Bidhannagar police sources said.
Spectators have been advised to reach the stadium by 5 pm to avoid a rush. Separate entry channels have been demarcated, while guardrails and barricades have been installed to regulate queues and access routes.
Security personnel will conduct three levels of frisking and digital ticket verification before allowing spectators inside. More than 300 CCTV cameras will monitor the area.
Outside food and water bottles will not be allowed inside the stadium. Firecrackers, smoke candles, lighters, cigarettes, laser lights, sharp objects, weapons, alcohol, narcotic substances, banners, posters, tifos and drums are also prohibited, police said.
Security personnel will also monitor the stands for objects that could be thrown onto the pitch.
The heightened security comes against the backdrop of the chaos during Argentine star Lionel Messi’s visit to the city stadium in December. Officials are taking particular care to ensure that the prescribed entry procedures are followed strictly.