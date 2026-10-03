West Bengal govt to launch fresh probe into Mamata's 'leg injury' during 2021 poll campaign: CM Suvendu

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said the state government would launch a fresh inquiry into what he described as Mamata Banerjee’s “false claims” of suffering a leg injury during the 2021 Assembly election campaign.

Addressing a press conference at state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari claimed Banerjee had faked her injury during the elections.

"Mamata Banerjee faked her leg injury during campaigning in Nandigram in 2021. We have the medical report which stated that there was no evidence of fracture or dislocation. We will initiate an investigation into the matter," Adhikari said, while displaying Banerjee's medical report issued by the Bangur Institute of Neuroscience.

"Her false allegation insulted the people of Nandigram. I will come out with more details after the MCC (model code of conduct) is lifted after October 9... Today, I am saying this in support of my claims made yesterday," he said.

By-election will be held in Nandigram on October 6 and the results will be announced on October 9.

Adhikari had made the claim while addressing a rally at Birulia Bazaar in Nandigram II development block, the same location where Banerjee had sustained her injury five years ago.

Banerjee, the then CM, had sustained injuries to her left leg and waist in Reyapara area of Birulia in Nandigram on March 10, 2021, during her election campaign.