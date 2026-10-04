CM Suvendu promises UCC, stringent laws against ‘love jihad’ in West Bengal within six months

KOLKATA: Citing the instances of BJP-ruled Uttarakhand and Gujarat in implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), West Bengal Chief Minister on Sunday said in the city that his government also plans to introduce the UCC in the state and enact stringent laws against ‘love jihad’ within six months.
The Chief Minister announced while addressing a programme commemorating the birth centenary of Ashok Singhal, former president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).
Suvendu said the BJP-ruled state government would remain guided by the Constitution of India while asserting that attacks on Indian culture, traditions and places of worship would not be tolerated.
“This government will not allow any anti-national activity here. A conspiracy is on to topple the nationalist government,” he said, appealing to people to stay united and remain vigilant against what he described as “divisive forces”.
Targeting ‘anti-national forces’, he advised people to be aware of ‘chharpoka’ (bugs). “Bugs are mushrooming everywhere. Don’t take them lightly,” he said, at a time when the Opposition is getting united across the country demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
The Chief Minister also said, “You can rest assured that the government will function in accordance with the Constitution. But it will not allow any attack on Indian culture, Sanatani traditions, temples and monasteries, and our heritage that spiritual icons Vivekananda and Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya have propounded.”
Talking about the Uniform Civil Code, the Chief Minister said Bengal would follow Uttarakhand and Gujarat in implementing a Uniform Civil Code.
“Give us six months, we will also bring stringent laws against love and land jihad,” he told the gathering.
Clarifying the reasons behind the fall of the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal, Suvendu said, “She had hurt the sentiments of Hindu religion, Hindu gods and goddesses, Hindu organisations and culture and, as a result of which, she faced such a sad consequence within the structure of the democratic process.”
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government suffered a crushing defeat to the BJP government in the Assembly elections in Bengal.
The Bengal government has constituted a high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to examine a draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state.
According to a government notification, the Bengal UCC Bill aims to standardise civil laws across all communities on matters concerning marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. The UCC was one of the key poll promises of the BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Talking about the proposed religious tourism circuit, Adhikari said the project would be completed in two years, with Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for it. “We need your suggestions and your cooperation,” he told the gathering.
Recalling his involvement in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement as a volunteer during his student days, Suvendu claimed that, as the Leader of the Opposition between 2021 and 2026, he had protested against alleged atrocities on Hindus in the state.
Adhikari listed a series of upcoming events, including a recital of Hanuman Chalisa by 20,000 people at Netaji Indoor Stadium in November and a mass Gita recital by 10 lakh people on December 29.