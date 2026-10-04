CM Suvendu promises UCC, stringent laws against ‘love jihad’ in West Bengal within six months

KOLKATA: Citing the instances of BJP-ruled Uttarakhand and Gujarat in implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), West Bengal Chief Minister on Sunday said in the city that his government also plans to introduce the UCC in the state and enact stringent laws against ‘love jihad’ within six months.

The Chief Minister announced while addressing a programme commemorating the birth centenary of Ashok Singhal, former president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Suvendu said the BJP-ruled state government would remain guided by the Constitution of India while asserting that attacks on Indian culture, traditions and places of worship would not be tolerated.

“This government will not allow any anti-national activity here. A conspiracy is on to topple the nationalist government,” he said, appealing to people to stay united and remain vigilant against what he described as “divisive forces”.

Targeting ‘anti-national forces’, he advised people to be aware of ‘chharpoka’ (bugs). “Bugs are mushrooming everywhere. Don’t take them lightly,” he said, at a time when the Opposition is getting united across the country demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The Chief Minister also said, “You can rest assured that the government will function in accordance with the Constitution. But it will not allow any attack on Indian culture, Sanatani traditions, temples and monasteries, and our heritage that spiritual icons Vivekananda and Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya have propounded.”

Talking about the Uniform Civil Code, the Chief Minister said Bengal would follow Uttarakhand and Gujarat in implementing a Uniform Civil Code.

“Give us six months, we will also bring stringent laws against love and land jihad,” he told the gathering.