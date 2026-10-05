ECI orders replacement of Nandigram police station IC a day before polling

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered the immediate replacement of the inspector-in-charge (IC) of Nandigram Police Station in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district, a day before polling in the Assembly by-election.

In an order issued on Monday afternoon, the Commission directed the state government to implement the change immediately and submit a compliance report by the evening. The ECI did not specify the reason for the sudden transfer, which comes a day before voting in the constituency.

The West Bengal government subsequently informed the Commission that Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was serving as the Nandigram police station IC, had been replaced by Debasish Sarkar, the IC of the district traffic control room in East Midnapore, officials said.

Polling for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly by-elections will be held on Tuesday, with counting scheduled for October 9. Authorities have made extensive security arrangements for the two constituencies, deploying 71 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).