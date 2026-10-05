Ex-TMC Rajya Sabha MP Koyel Mallick joins BJP a day after party names her for Upper House

Bengali film actor Rukmini Mallick, popularly known as Koyel Mallick, joined the BJP on Monday, a day after the party nominated her for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Mallick, the daughter of veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick, had a brief stint as a Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP from April 6 to July 16. She resigned after the Mamata Banerjee-led party’s electoral setback in the Assembly elections.

Welcoming Mallick into the BJP, West Bengal BJP general secretary Sashi Agnihotri said she would file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat on Monday.

“It would be an honour for me to become a member of the Upper House of Parliament and get a chance to work for the welfare of the people,” Mallick told reporters at the BJP state headquarters.

Elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal will be held on October 16. The BJP has a clear majority in the West Bengal Assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)