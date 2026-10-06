'Zero FIR' filed in West Bengal over alleged rape of intern at CIP hostel in Ranchi

RANCHI: Police have registered an FIR against a student accused of allegedly raping a female intern at the hostel of the Central Institute of Psychiatry in Ranchi and have launched an investigation into the case.

The case was initially registered as a ‘Zero FIR’ at Narendrapur Police Station in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, based on the woman’s complaint, and was later transferred to Kanke Police Station in Ranchi, where the alleged incident took place.

The accused, reportedly a native of Bihar, was residing in the institute’s hostel at the time of the alleged incident.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the victim was working as an intern at the institute. The complaint states that on the night of June 28, 2026, between 10 pm and 10.30 pm, she visited the accused’s room for work-related learning purposes. It was also noted that there were no specific restrictions regarding students visiting each other’s rooms in the hostel.

The complaint stated that while they were talking and working, the young woman began to feel dizzy. It is alleged that the student gave her water from his steel bottle, after which she started feeling uneasy. The accused then allegedly asked her to rest on the bed.

After she lay down, the accused allegedly closed the door and engaged in a sexual act against her will. The young woman alleged that when she tried to scream, he covered her mouth.

The victim informed the police that she remained mentally distressed following the incident. She subsequently lodged a complaint with the Narendrapur Police on September 2, 2026, leading to the registration of the FIR.

After the FIR was lodged, the police began investigating the case. The police said that the true nature of the incident will become clear only after the investigation is concluded.

“A ‘Zero FIR’ regarding the matter was initially registered in West Bengal. However, since the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Kanke Police Station in Ranchi, the Zero FIR has been converted into a formal FIR in Ranchi, and the case is currently under investigation,” said DSP-1 (Headquarters) Amar Kumar Pandey.