BJP eyes hat-trick in Nandigram

KOLKATA: Bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal were held on Tuesday amid opposition allegations of voter intimidation, false voting, booth capturing and police inaction. The CPI(M), Congress and Trinamool factions demanded repolling in Rejinagar in the state. The BJP rejected the claims. According to Election Commission sources, turnout crossed 75 per cent by 4.30 pm, with no reports of major violence.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said polling in Nandigram had remained peaceful and hoped turnout would reach 85 per cent. He travelled by e-rickshaw to his polling station before casting his vote.
“Polling has been peaceful in Nandigram. Around 50 per cent voting has been registered so far. We know that by-elections usually see average turnouts... I believe there will be around 85 per cent turnout here,” Adhikari told reporters. The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, mother of Adhikari’s slain personal assistant Chandranath Rath. Adhikari said she would win by a record margin, exceeding his 86,000-vote victory in 2016.
BJP state chief Samik Bhattacharya said, “Many people can’t even believe that the BJP will win in Rejinagar. The minorities in this constituency want to vote for development and industries but not for the Babri mosque. And Nandigram, this time the winning margin will be four/five times than that of the results of the last time.”
Congress’ Milan Pradhan said poll agents were prevented from entering booths and accused police of ignoring complaints. A CPI(M) agent was allegedly assaulted at Sarberia. Congress alleged motorcyclists entered Nandigram from Khejuri through Tekhali bridge.
Rejinagar witnessed tension after police arrested Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chairman and MLA Humayun Kabir following a confrontation. Kabir, father of AJUP candidate Golam Nabi Azad, had accused police of acting at the Chief Minister’s behest and urged residents to resist with “mugurs” (heavy wooden clubs). Police pulled Kabir by his shirt.
“The MLA of Nowda (Kabir) has been arrested. Law is equal for everyone, and nobody should try to violate it,” Adhikari said. Murshidabad SP Sachin Makkar said Kabir was neither a candidate nor an authorised election agent.
CPI(M) candidate Syed Asad Ali, Mamata faction nominee Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, rival Trinamool candidate Safiuzzaman Sheikh and Congress nominee Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi alleged their agents were dragged out of booths. Kafi staged a dharna outside Rejinagar police station seeking repolling; Congress workers led by former Berhampore MP Adhir Chowdhury also protested before the district magistrate’s office.
Rejinagar seat battle of survival for Mamata faction
For the Mamata-led Trinamool faction, Rejinagar is a test of whether it can retain traction after losing the original Trinamool Congress name and symbol following the Election Commission directive. The seats fell vacant after Adhikari retained Bhabanipur and Kabir retained Nowda in the 2026 Assembly elections. Nandigram was the centre of the anti-land acquisition movement that helped bring the TMC to power in 2011 and later saw Adhikari defeat Mamata Banerjee in 2021.