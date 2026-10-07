BJP eyes hat-trick in Nandigram

KOLKATA: Bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal were held on Tuesday amid opposition allegations of voter intimidation, false voting, booth capturing and police inaction. The CPI(M), Congress and Trinamool factions demanded repolling in Rejinagar in the state. The BJP rejected the claims. According to Election Commission sources, turnout crossed 75 per cent by 4.30 pm, with no reports of major violence.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said polling in Nandigram had remained peaceful and hoped turnout would reach 85 per cent. He travelled by e-rickshaw to his polling station before casting his vote.

“Polling has been peaceful in Nandigram. Around 50 per cent voting has been registered so far. We know that by-elections usually see average turnouts... I believe there will be around 85 per cent turnout here,” Adhikari told reporters. The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, mother of Adhikari’s slain personal assistant Chandranath Rath. Adhikari said she would win by a record margin, exceeding his 86,000-vote victory in 2016.

BJP state chief Samik Bhattacharya said, “Many people can’t even believe that the BJP will win in Rejinagar. The minorities in this constituency want to vote for development and industries but not for the Babri mosque. And Nandigram, this time the winning margin will be four/five times than that of the results of the last time.”