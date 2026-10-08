10 of 20 rebel TMC MPs skip NCPI meeting amid disqualification row

KOLKATA: Around half of the 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who have joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) remained absent from a meeting and lunch hosted by Sudip Banerjee at a city hotel on Thursday, even as the NCPI MPs sought another 15 days from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to respond to disqualification notices served on them.

The MPs who skipped Sudip’s meeting were Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sayani Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan, Mala Roy, June Maliah, Partha Bhowmick, Mitali Bag, Kaipada Soren, Deb and Asit Mal.

The NCPI MPs who attended the meeting were Sudip Banerjee, Abu Taher, Sharmila Sarkar, Khalilur Rahaman, Jagadish Basunia Burman, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Bapi Halder, Rachana Banerjee and Arup Chakraborty.

The meeting was called to discuss a strategy in connection with the Lok Sabha notices and the NCPI’s future course of action, sources said.

“Someone has gone abroad, someone’s son is sick, while some others have other engagements and programmes. But we have contacted all those who could not join the meeting today,” Arup Chakraborty told the media.

“We don’t have any issue related to any differences in opinion with them,” said an MP who attended the meeting at the hotel on AJC Bose Road in Kolkata.