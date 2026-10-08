West Bengal government to scrap Madrasah Service Commission, merge it with WBSSC

The West Bengal government has begun the process of scrapping the Madrasah Service Commission and merging it with the state’s School Service Commission, paving the way for recruitment of madrasa teachers through the latter, a senior official said on Thursday.

The move, approved at a recent state cabinet meeting, will require amendments to existing laws before it can be implemented, the official said.

At a programme on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, too, had said that the state government would abolish the Madrasah Service Commission.

“It will now be merged with the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC)," Adhikari had said.

The School Education Department said two separate bills are likely to be introduced in the state assembly – one seeking the repeal of the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act, and the other proposing amendments to the WBSSC Act.

"Yes, something regarding this (merger) will be done by this year," Principal Secretary, Education, Binod Kumar told PTI.

Once the bills are passed by the assembly, those will be sent to the governor for assent. A gazette notification will subsequently be issued.

The proposed merger is expected to bring recruitment of teachers for recognised madrasas under the framework of the WBSSC, Kumar said.

The move comes against the backdrop of the state government's efforts to streamline teachers’ recruitment and bring greater uniformity to the process, officials said.

(With Inputs From PTI)