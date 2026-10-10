West Bengal launches 112 emergency helpline, deploys 900 police vehicles

KOLKATA: West Bengal has replaced the existing emergency helpline number 100 with 112 under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Saturday.

Launching the service at Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata, Adhikari said the state would deploy 900 vehicles, including 450 cars and 450 motorcycles, to improve emergency response times. Each of the state’s 450 police stations will receive one car and one motorcycle under the scheme.

The ERSS-112 service, implemented across states and Union Territories except West Bengal, aims to improve access to emergency assistance. Adhikari said every police station would receive three additional cars and motorcycles over the next year. Each station would also have a 20-member emergency response team, including five women police personnel.

The Chief Minister said the state police’s average emergency response time was around 90 minutes and noted that Kolkata Police responded within 10 to 15 minutes because it had more personnel and vehicles.

“Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat respond to emergencies within six to 10 minutes. Why can’t Bengal achieve this,” he asked police officials, urging them to respond faster. He also said the state Cabinet had approved the recruitment of 1,500 drivers for vehicles planned for police stations.