Opposition colluding with ‘Dimagi Naxals’ to target BJP without polls, says CM Suvendu

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday accused opposition parties of joining hands with “Dimagi Naxals” and anti-national forces to target the BJP-led government at the Centre without facing elections, asserting that defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP at the hustings would remain elusive.
Addressing a press conference, Adhikari alleged that the “Deep State” was behind protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and claimed that the entire country stood behind Modi.
“One has to fight the elections to defeat the PM or the BJP, and that will remain elusive,” he said, alleging that opposition leaders camping in Delhi were holding discussions with anti-national elements, “Dimagi Naxals” and Jamaat members on how to undermine the elected government.
Adhikari said the BJP leadership had not asked its workers to take to the streets, adding that the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces were responsible for maintaining law and order.
Targeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC), he said the party, which was formed to oppose the alleged atrocities of the CPI(M) during the Left Front regime in West Bengal, was now aligning with CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby.
“This is why they (TMC) have lost their identity,” he said.
Claiming that opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC, were fighting for their political survival, Adhikari said the Mamata Banerjee-led party was struggling to keep its MPs together.
“They have lost 20 of their 28 MPs; it could go up to 22 or 23, as two or three of their MPs keep in touch with me,” he said.
A rebel TMC faction in the Lok Sabha, which joined the lesser-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), has claimed to have 20 MPs.
Adhikari also said the state would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with a bill likely to be introduced in the Assembly after a commission submits its report in the next two to three months. The state government has appointed a nine-member high-level panel to review the draft legislation.
He further said the government would introduce a bill to curb religious conversions in the state.
(With inputs from PTI)