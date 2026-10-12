Opposition colluding with ‘Dimagi Naxals’ to target BJP without polls, says CM Suvendu

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday accused opposition parties of joining hands with “Dimagi Naxals” and anti-national forces to target the BJP-led government at the Centre without facing elections, asserting that defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP at the hustings would remain elusive.

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari alleged that the “Deep State” was behind protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and claimed that the entire country stood behind Modi.

“One has to fight the elections to defeat the PM or the BJP, and that will remain elusive,” he said, alleging that opposition leaders camping in Delhi were holding discussions with anti-national elements, “Dimagi Naxals” and Jamaat members on how to undermine the elected government.

Adhikari said the BJP leadership had not asked its workers to take to the streets, adding that the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces were responsible for maintaining law and order.