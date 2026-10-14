Bengal STF unit busts illegal arms manufacturing unit in Kolkata; owner on run

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Nadial police station area of Kolkata Port, seizing firearms, ammunition and equipment, an officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, STF personnel raided a house in the locality on Tuesday night and recovered two 7mm pistols, two country-made firearms, cartridges of different calibres and empty cartridge cases, he said.

Several tools suspected to have been used in manufacturing firearms, including hammers, saws and a drilling machine, were also seized, the officer said.

No arrests have been made so far, and the owner of the unit is absconding, he added.

"Firearms, ammunition and equipment used to make guns have been seized. The owner of the unit is absconding, and efforts are on to trace him. We are also investigating whether other people were involved in running the operation," the officer said.

Police have registered a case under the arms Act and launched an investigation to identify those involved and ascertain the extent of the operation, including whether the unit was supplying weapons to others, he added.