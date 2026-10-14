Kolkata Police dismiss knife attack claim involving former CM Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand on Wednesday dismissed allegations that a woman attempted to attack former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a knife near her residence in the Kalighat area on Tuesday evening.

Rubbishing the allegations, Nand said the complaint lodged at Kalighat police station had “no substance or truth”, according to a news report.

“This is not an attack. She went there to meet her, but it appeared otherwise to the supporters,” the police commissioner told PTI.

The woman, identified as Tannistha Saha, a civic volunteer who had allegedly been absent from duty for a year, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Nand said the woman knew Banerjee and that even her father knew the former chief minister.

“The woman has been arrested. Police personnel present at the spot apprehended her, and the entire matter was understood thereafter. There is no substance or truth in the complaint,” he added.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Banerjee was on her way to inaugurate a Durga Puja idol at the Kalighat Milan Sangha club near her residence.

Mamata's faction of Trinamool Congress alleged that a woman had attempted to attack her. Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, a close aide of Banerjee, lodged a complaint with the police by email soon after the incident.

The complaint alleged that the woman approached Banerjee aggressively, raising concerns over the security arrangements for the former chief minister, who is entitled to Z-plus security.

Sen alleged that the incident took place around 6 pm when Banerjee, accompanied by other leaders, including Baiswanor Chatterjee, was heading to the nearby Durga Puja pandal. Sen was also present at the venue.

According to the complaint, a woman who appeared to be intoxicated suddenly addressed Banerjee as ‘pisi’ (aunt) and attempted to attack her. The woman allegedly sat on the road and abused Banerjee while carrying a knife, Sen claimed.

Sen also said she alerted two police personnel stationed near the spot and sought their intervention. However, the two personnel, who identified themselves as West Bengal Police employees, refused to intervene, claiming that the incident had occurred within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police, she alleged.