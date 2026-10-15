Bengal CM urges Durga Puja organisers to adhere to 'Sanatani' traditions

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari urged Durga Puja organisers to adhere to 'Sanatani' traditions, asserting that his government was committed to supporting those who uphold religious customs and cultural heritage.

Inaugurating a prominent Durga Puja in south Kolkata's Behala on Wednesday, he said 58,000 pujas were being held in West Bengal this year, 13,000 more than last year.

"The state government is committed to supporting puja organisers who adhere to religious customs and uphold West Bengal's cultural heritage. Worshippers must follow the scriptures while worshipping the goddess. Stick to 'Sanatani' traditions," the chief minister said.

Highlighting his government's efforts to promote the festival, Adhikari said, "In a departure from the previous government's practice of holding a Durga Puja carnival on Red Road after Dashami, we held a spectacular event at Eden Gardens on Mahalaya to invoke the goddess."

Later, he also inaugurated the Sruchi Sangha Durga Puja in New Alipore amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Maa Durga'.

(With inputs from PTI)