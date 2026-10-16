SRFTI rusticates six students over alleged assault on VC, campus discipline violations amid 18-day protest

The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) has rusticated six students for allegedly assaulting the vice-chancellor and staff members and violating campus discipline, an institute official said on Friday, as the students’ agitation over campus security entered its 18th day.

A senior SRFTI official on Friday said six students were rusticated by the deans and heads of various departments, including cinematography, editing and filmmaking, for carrying out vandalism at the VC's office and assaulting him.

Charges also included writing obscene graffiti on campus walls.

Asked about the rustication of the students, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) Students’ Union spokesperson Sudip Chakraborty claimed, "Five of us were unfairly sent rustication mails, and we are taking legal action."

The students’ union, meanwhile, accused Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera of violating an earlier agreement on the installation of CCTV cameras on campus and alleged that police were called in to intimidate protesters demanding his resignation.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, the union said the incident took place on the 17th day of the ongoing agitation, when students learnt that CCTV cameras were being installed on the first floor of the administrative building without prior intimation to the union.

The students claimed that an agreement reached after a 16-day protest in 2024 required the administration to inform the union and involve it in deciding the locations for CCTV cameras on campus.

They further said Ajmera had assured union representatives at a meeting on September 30 that the administration would give them three days’ advance notice before undertaking any future CCTV installation.