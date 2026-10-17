17 dead, 25 others injured in stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal; PM Modi expresses condolences

KOLKATA: At least seventeen people were killed and 25 others were injured in a stampede at a community Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday evening, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.
"Seventeen people were brought dead to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, while 25 others are injured," Adhikari said.
He said an announcement by the organisers of the community Durga Puja at Chorbagan off Chittaranjan Avenue in north Kolkata led to a rush among the revellers, causing the "painful incident".
The incident occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Puja pandal in the northern part of the city around 7 pm amid heavy rain and lightning.
As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede, a senior officer said.
Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited the state-run hospital where the injured were taken.
The Kolkata police in a statement said, "Today (17/10/26), at around 19:40 hrs, a stampede occurred at the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal in the Girish Park Police Station area due to heavy crowds of pandal visitors during rain. All injured persons were rescued and taken to MCH".
"Reinforcement from the Control Room, Fire Brigade, Kolkata Police, DMG team and ambulances with medical teams were deployed. The Puja Pandal is now closed to visitors. As per the information received so far, around 35 people have been taken to MCH," they added.
The casualties could rise as more victims continued to be taken to the hospital.
Several visitors alleged that the stampede occurred due to inadequate safety arrangements by the Kolkata Police.
Senior police officials rushed to the spot, and Disaster Management Group personnel were deployed to carry out rescue operations.
Following the accident, the West Bengal government has launched a toll-free helpline. For information related to the incident, please call 18003455678, the state government said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the incident and announced that an ex gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh from Prime Minister Nation Releif Fund would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the tragedy in a post on X. He said he had spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari regarding the incident and prayed for the victims and their families.
“I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji regarding this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families,” Shah said.
The Union minister had cancelled his programmes in West Bengal scheduled for Sunday in the wake of a stampede. He will visit the hospital to meet the injured on Sunday.
Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply shocked about the stampede-like situation at Chorbagan puja pandal.
"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chorbagan puja pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she said.
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh termed the incident 'unfortunate' and urged the police administration to ensure immediate medical assistance for the injured and called for additional doctors and medical staff to be deployed at the hospital. He said determining the cause of the incident could wait, stressing that the immediate priority was to save lives and ensure treatment for the seriously injured.
This is a developing story.
(With inputs from PTI)