17 dead, 25 others injured in stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal; PM Modi expresses condolences

KOLKATA: At least seventeen people were killed and 25 others were injured in a stampede at a community Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday evening, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

"Seventeen people were brought dead to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, while 25 others are injured," Adhikari said.

He said an announcement by the organisers of the community Durga Puja at Chorbagan off Chittaranjan Avenue in north Kolkata led to a rush among the revellers, causing the "painful incident".

The incident occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Puja pandal in the northern part of the city around 7 pm amid heavy rain and lightning.

As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede, a senior officer said.

Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited the state-run hospital where the injured were taken.

The Kolkata police in a statement said, "Today (17/10/26), at around 19:40 hrs, a stampede occurred at the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal in the Girish Park Police Station area due to heavy crowds of pandal visitors during rain. All injured persons were rescued and taken to MCH".

"Reinforcement from the Control Room, Fire Brigade, Kolkata Police, DMG team and ambulances with medical teams were deployed. The Puja Pandal is now closed to visitors. As per the information received so far, around 35 people have been taken to MCH," they added.

The casualties could rise as more victims continued to be taken to the hospital.

Several visitors alleged that the stampede occurred due to inadequate safety arrangements by the Kolkata Police.