17 feared dead, several injured in stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal

KOLKATA: Seventeen people were reportedly feared dead and several others injured in a stampede at a community Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday evening. Kolkata Police are yet to confirm the casualties.

The incident occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Puja pandal in the northern part of the city around 7 pm amid heavy rain and lightning.

As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede, a senior officer said. "At least 25 people were taken to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital in serious condition," he said.

Several visitors alleged that the stampede occurred due to inadequate safety arrangements by the Kolkata Police.

Around 25 injured people were rushed to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital in the Bowbazar police station area with symptoms of suffocation and breathing difficulties.

According to hospital and police sources, several people succumbed to their injuries, while the condition of many others was stated to be critical.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot, and Disaster Management Group personnel were deployed to carry out rescue operations.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari and Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee rushed to the hospital.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply shocked about the stampede-like situation at Chorbagan puja pandal.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chorbagan puja pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she said.