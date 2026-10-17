18 killed, 25 injured in stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal; organisers detained

KOLKATA: At least 18 people died and 25 others were injured in a stampede the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday evening. The incident occurred at around 7 pm amid heavy rain and lightning.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who rushed to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, where the victims were taken, said one of the 25 injured was in "critical" condition.

He said an announcement by the organisers of the community Durga Puja at Chorbagan off Chittaranjan Avenue in north Kolkata led to a rush among the revellers, causing the "painful incident".

The officials of the Chorebagan Durga Puja organiser club, private security guards and officials on duty have been detained, he added.

As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede, a senior officer said.

Several visitors alleged that the stampede occurred due to inadequate safety arrangements by the Kolkata Police.

Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited the state-run hospital where the injured were taken.

The Chief Minister also said that six of the deceased have been identified so far and arrangements are being made to bring their family members to the hospital.

"Fact-finding will be done, and steps will be taken," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the administration has advised several crowd-pulling theme pujas to temporarily close down their pandals following the incident. There are nearly 3500 pandals to celebrate Durga Puja in Kolkata.

Following the accident, the West Bengal government has launched a toll-free helpline. For information related to the incident, please call 18003455678, the state government said.