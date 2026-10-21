Another CPI(M) book stall vandalised in West Bengal, party members assaulted

The opposition CPI(M) in West Bengal on Wednesday alleged that another of its book stalls was vandalised in Uttar Dinajpur district and several party members were assaulted.

Several books were damaged in the attack at Islampur on Tuesday night, party leaders said.

Jayanta Deb, a local party member, was among those injured, they said.

Police said the situation was under control and a strict vigil was being maintained in the area.

The CPI(M) demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.

Several CPI(M) book stalls, set up near Durga Puja pandals every year, have come under attack in different parts of the state over the past few days. In some areas, the administration has dismantled the temporary stalls, citing the lack of requisite permission.

Last month, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari directed Durga Puja committees across the state to deny permission to CPI(M) book stalls if they used the term "Sharodotsav" (autumn festival) instead of "Durga Puja" on banners and hoardings identifying the festival.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya has repeatedly claimed that his party does not support such acts of vandalism by its members.

(With inputs from PTI)