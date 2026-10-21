Bengal CM says 'only Sanatan Dharma followers can touch Durga idols' during Hooghly immersion

Adhikari said trolleys had been arranged instead of cranes following complaints. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been included in the arrangements to prevent accidents during immersion, he said.

The police, disaster management authorities and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) could seek assistance from other agencies, including the Kolkata Port Trust, if required, he added. The water would be cleaned after the immersion process concludes on October 24.

The chief minister also expressed concern over the safety of people travelling in country boats to watch idol immersion in the Ichamati river at Taki in North 24 Parganas district.

At least 200 country boats were expected to carry spectators during the immersion, he said. Although the administration had tried to discourage the practice, it had to take local sentiments into account.

"We have taken precautions like providing life jackets and measures to balance the weight, but we are still worried because most of them are country boats (dingi)," he said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has been roped in to assist with arrangements at Taki. A cabinet minister has also been sent to the area, while the Deputy Inspector General of Police of the Barasat Range has been assigned responsibility, Adhikari said.

After visiting Babughat, the chief minister reviewed immersion arrangements at ghats on the Howrah side of the Hooghly river from a boat.

Security has been intensified following the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on Mahasaptami evening, which claimed 19 lives.

A total of 18 IPS officers will supervise idol immersions in Kolkata and three neighbouring police commissionerates until October 24, a senior official said. Of them, 12 have been assigned to Kolkata, while six will oversee the process in Howrah, Barrackpore and Chandannagar.

In Kolkata, Gaurav Sharma, Soma Das Mitra, Rashid Munir Khan, Akash Magharia, Suresh Kumar Chadive and Dhritiman Sarkar will supervise immersions on October 21 and 23. Praveen Kumar Tripathi, Imran Wahab, Shish Ram Jhajharia, Soumya Roy, Parijat Biswas and Siddhartha Dhapola will be on duty on October 22 and 24.

In Howrah, Indra Chakraborty will oversee immersions on October 21 and 23, while Avaru Ravindranath will supervise the process on October 22 and 24. Palash Chandra Dhali and Dyutiman Bhattacharya have been assigned to Barrackpore, while Abhijit Banerjee and Sandeep Mandal will oversee immersions in Chandannagar.

The Kolkata Police have deployed surveillance and monitoring teams across the city to ensure the smooth conduct of the immersion process, a senior officer said.