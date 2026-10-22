35-year-old BJP supporter shot dead in West Bengal's Malda; clashes leave six injured

A 35-year-old BJP supporter has been shot dead by unidentified assailants in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Thursday.

Samir Ghosh was first attacked with sharp weapons and then shot twice in the Ramkeli area under the English Bazar police station area on Wednesday evening, an official said.

Locals claimed that Ghosh was killed by people owing allegiance to a rival political party.

The killing led to clashes between two groups in the area, leaving at least six people injured, police said, adding that they have been admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

While police have not made any arrests so far, officials added that a large police contingent has been deployed in the area and the situation is under control.

(With inputs from PTI)