Six member SIT team led by retired HC judge Anindita to probe Kolkata stampede

KOLKATA: The six-member special investigation team led by Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati, retired judge of Calcutta High Court, probing the Durga Puja pandal stampede incident at Chorbagan in northern part of the city, which claimed 19 lives and injured 25 people, will sit on a meeting with its members soon.

The SIT will also make an on-the-spot visit to Chorbagan on Muktaram Babu Street to determine the exact cause of the incident happened on 17 October evening. While speaking to a Bengal news channel on Thursday, Justice Roy Saraswati said this adding that that the three-month deadline to submit the SIT probe report was inadequate, though the team would make every effort to meet it.

After consulting the High Court, the state government formed the six-member SIT headed by the retired judge to find out the cause of the incident. The panel has also been tasked with recommending measures to prevent similar incidents in coming days.

The Suvendu Adhikari government has also set a deadline of three months to submit the probe report.

"SIT members will meet soon to chalk out a roadmap for the investigation. We will make on-the-spot visit to the site to ascertain the cause of the incident," Justice Roy Saraswati told the news channel.