West Bengal police seize explosives, banned chemicals; two-wheeler showroom owner held

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police seized large quantities of explosives and banned chemicals from a car in Duttapukur, North 24 Parganas district, on Wednesday night, triggering tension in the area.

Three teams from the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state police's Special Task Force (STF) have launched a joint operation. Rakibul Islam, owner of a two-wheeler showroom in the area, has been arrested by the investigating agencies.

M Marsy, superintendent of police of Barasat police district, told reporters on Thursday that a thorough investigation was underway to determine the nature and potency of the explosives.

“Using scientific procedures, we are identifying the nature of the explosives and how powerful they are. One person has already been arrested, and we are questioning him to gather more details about the case,” Marsy said.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF searched the car at Tentultala in Duttapukur on Wednesday night and seized it. The STF and district police had been monitoring the vehicle's movements.