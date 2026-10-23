Police have no role in CM Suvendu Adhikari’s Durga idol statement: Kolkata CP Ajay Nand

KOLKATA: The commissioner of police (CP) Ajay Nand of Kolkata said on Friday that police have no role in connection with the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s announcement urging people belonging to ‘Sanatan Dharma’ can only touch Durga idols.

While speaking to reporters at Lalbazar, Kolkata Police headquarters, today Nand said, “Durga puja committees organisers decide about who will join the immersion process. Police have no role here in this system and look after law and order issues only. After the announcement made by the Chief Minister, we have asked the puja committees to follow statutory rules.”

The Kolkata Police reacted when reporters sought his comment on the Chief Minister’s instructions on Durga idols immersion issue.

“I can’t say anything about it. We have asked the Puja committees to follow rules and I have no idea about any other method of worshiping goddess Durga besides the traditional ‘Sanatan’ process,” Nand said when asked about how do the police identify people who follow ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

On Wednesday, Suvendu had said at Babughat where he had gone to inspect immersion arrangements that only people who follow Sanatan Dharma can touch Durga idols. His statements triggered controversy prompting the opposition parties in the state to intensify attacks on him.