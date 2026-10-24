BJP rules out NCPI alliance, to contest all 209 wards in Kolkata civic polls

KOLKATA: Rubbishing the speculation about electoral alliance with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), BJP alone to field its candidates in all the 209 wards in the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections.

The municipal polls in seven civic bodies, including KMC and Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC), in West Bengal are expected to be held during the end of November.

Dr Sukanta Majumder, former Bengal BJP president and union minister of state for education, while speaking to reporters on Saturday, said, “BJP will contest in all the 209 municipal wards alone in the upcoming Kolkata civic body elections.” The saffron party’s central leadership has given Dr Majumder as the prime observer for KMC elections.

BJP’s central observer for Bengal Sunil Bansal held a meeting in the city with the party’s state leadership on Saturday to chalk out strategy for the ensuing elections in the seven out of around 110 municipal bodies across the state.

The sitting Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has already announced that the party would fight the KMC polls alone. “BJP alone has formed its maiden government in Bengal in the assembly elections. We have come to power without any alliance. We will form municipal boards in both Kolkata and Howrah.”