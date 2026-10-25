Eminent painter Jogen Chowdhury dies at 87

KOLKATA: Eminent painter Jogen Chowdhury died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday morning following a prolonged battle with a rare blood cancer. He was 87.

Chowdhury, a former TMC MP, had been suffering from a myeloproliferative neoplasm, a rare type of blood cancer, for the past 14 months and was undergoing chemotherapy, Ruby General Hospital said in a statement.

He was admitted to the hospital in southeast Kolkata on October 16 and breathed his last at 10.15 am, it said.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the demise of Shri Jogen Chowdhury, the renowned Indian painter," the hospital said.

During the course of his illness, Chowdhury had also required hospitalisation for urinary tract infections, it added.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Chowdhury's works would remain "immortal through the ages".

Describing him as an artist of great stature, Adhikari said the body of work he had left behind was a treasure for the state and the nation.

"Chowdhury's rich contributions are evident in numerous government buildings, including Rashtrapati Bhavan. The works he left behind will remain for centuries," he said.